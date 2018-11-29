* × Change Settings

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem

Bristol Palestine Film Festival Release Date

Friday 7th December 2018
Directed by:

Muayad Alayan

Written by:

Rami Musa Alayan

Produced by:

Amal Alayan, Muayad Alayan, Rami Musa Alayan, Hans de Wolf, Alejandro Duran, Alejandro Durán, Rebekka Garrido, Georgina González, Rodrigo Iturralde and Hanneke Niens

Starring:

Maisa Abd Elhadi, Mohammad Eid, Kamel El Basha, Ishai Golan, Bashar Hassuneh and Hanan Hillo

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Romance

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The affaire of a married Palestinian man and a married Israeli woman in Jerusalem takes a dangerous political dimension when they are spotted in the wrong place at the wrong time leaving them to deal with more than their broken marriages.

Reviews

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem Cast

Maisa Abd Elhadi

Date of Birth:

15 November 1985

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tel Aviv on FireThe Reports on Sarah and Saleem

Mohammad Eid

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem

Kamel El Basha

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem

Ishai Golan

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem

Bashar Hassuneh

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem

Hanan Hillo

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem

