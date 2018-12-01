* × Change Settings

Dreamcatcher

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kim Longinotto

Written by:

Lisa Stevens

Produced by:

Teddy Leifer and Lisa Stevens

Starring:

Brenda Myers-Powell, T.T., Keena, Temeka, Marie and Homer King

Genres:

Crime, Documentary, Drama, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For twenty-five years Brenda Myers-Powell called herself 'Breezy' and she dominated her world, or that's what she thought. It was a world that had turned her into a teenage, drug-addicted prostitute. After a violent encounter with a 'john,' Brenda woke up in the hospital and decided to change her life. Today she is a beacon of hope and a pillar of strength for hundreds of women and girls as young as fourteen who want to change their own lives. 'Dreamcatcher' explores the cycle of neglect, violence and exploitation which each year leaves thousands upon thousands of girls and women feeling that prostitution is their only option to survive. By following the very charming, charismatic and truly empathic Brenda, we enter the lives of young women and see in verite footage their realities from their points of view. While the world may overlook these women and men, thankfully Brenda has not, providing an unflinching expose which contrasts seeming hopelessness against the difference that one.

Last update was at 08:23 1st December 2018