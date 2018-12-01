* × Change Settings

Pendular

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Pendular poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 9th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Júlia Murat

Written by:

Júlia Murat and Matias Mariani

Produced by:

Tatiana Leite, Juliette Lepoutre, Andrés Longares, Pierre Menahem, Júlia Murat, Felicitas Raffo and Julia Solomonoff

Starring:

Raquel Karro, Rodrigo Bolzan, Valeria Barretta, Marcio Vito, Renato Linhares and Neto Machado

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young couple settles down in a large abandoned industrial warehouse. An orange strip, glued to the floor, partitions the area in two equal portions: to the right, his sculpture atelier; to the left, her dance studio. Pendular takes place in this setting, where art, performances and intimacy mingle together; and where the characters slowly lose their capacity of distinguishing between their artistic projects, their past and their romantic relationship.

Pendular Cast

