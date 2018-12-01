* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rémi sans famille

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Rémi sans famille poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 9th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Antoine Blossier

Written by:

Antoine Blossier and Hector Malot

Produced by:

Cédric Iland, Nadia Khamlichi and Adrian Politowski

Starring:

Daniel Auteuil, Maleaume Paquin, Virginie Ledoyen, Ludivine Sagnier, Simon Armstrong and Jérôme Cachon

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The adventures of the young Rémi, an orphan, collected by the gentle Madam Barberin. At the age of 10 years, he is snatched from his adoptive mother and entrusted to the signor Vitalis, a mysterious itinerant musician. Has its sides, he will learn the harsh life of acrobat and sing to win his bread. Accompanied by the faithful dog capi and of the small monkey Joli-Coeur, his long trip through France, made for meetings, friendships and mutual assistance, leads him to the secret of its origins.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Rémi sans famille is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rémi sans famille.

Rémi sans famille Cast

Daniel Auteuil

Daniel Auteuil headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rémi sans famille

Maleaume Paquin

Maleaume Paquin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rémi sans famille

Virginie Ledoyen

Virginie Ledoyen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rémi sans famillePolina

Ludivine Sagnier

Ludivine Sagnier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rémi sans famille

Simon Armstrong

Simon Armstrong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rémi sans famille

Jérôme Cachon

Jérôme Cachon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rémi sans famille

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 1st December 2018