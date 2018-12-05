* × Change Settings

Pond Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 7th December 2018

Directed by:

Bill Buckhurst

Written by:

Richard Cameron

Produced by:

Rienkje Attoh and Alexandra Breede

Starring:

Tom Varey, Esme Creed-Miles, Angus Imrie, Gianlucca Galluci, Ethan Wilkie and Abraham Lewis

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Summertime, 1994. In a quiet mining village just outside Doncaster, a rumour stirs about the legend of a giant carp in the nearby decoy ponds. Trevor takes watch one night at the water's edge. The following night, he decides to lead a brigade of young friends and neighbours on a fishing expedition. In a world of broken families, cassette tapes and rumbling political fever, these friends, each with their own struggles to bear, share a moment of harmony as they witness the carp for themselves that they will never forget.

Reviews

Pond Life Cast

