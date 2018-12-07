* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Parent Trap

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 11th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new The Parent Trap poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 11th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Nancy Meyers

Written by:

Erich Kästner, David Swift, Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer

Produced by:

Bruce A. Block and Charles Shyer

Starring:

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When two pre-teens named Hallie and Annie meet through their summer camp, their two lives are rattled when they realize that they are identical twins. With parents, British mother aka famous dress designer Elizabeth and American father, a wine maker named Nick, living in two different sides of the universe, the girls decide to make an identity swap in hopes of spending time with their other parent. The girls later choose to aware their guardians of the swap while at a hotel in NYC, which late reunites the divorced pair and sends them back into remarriage with each other. Written by The hotel was in San Francisco hense the Golden Gate Bridge.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Parent Trap is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Parent Trap.

The Parent Trap Cast

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Parent Trap

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MidwayThe Parent Trap

Natasha Richardson

Natasha Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Parent Trap

Elaine Hendrix

Elaine Hendrix headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Parent Trap

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Parent Trap

Simon Kunz

Simon Kunz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Parent Trap

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:48 7th December 2018