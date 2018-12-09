* × Change Settings

King of Boys

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2019
new King of Boys poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 28th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Kemi Adetiba

Written by:

Kemi Adetiba

Produced by:

Kemi Adetiba and Kene Okwuosa

Starring:

Sola Sobowale, Remilekun Reminisce Safaru, Adesua Etomi, Paul Sambo, IllBliss and Toni Tones

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Yoruba

Runtime:

2 hours 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

King of Boys follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. She is a pillar of society - loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she's drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear. To come out of this on top, she will need every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness, and strategy that took her to the top, as well as the loyalty of those closest to her. But who can she really trust.

Reviews

King of Boys Cast

Sola Sobowale

Sola Sobowale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Remilekun Reminisce Safaru

Remilekun Reminisce Safaru headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul Sambo

Paul Sambo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

IllBliss

IllBliss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toni Tones

Toni Tones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:49 9th December 2018