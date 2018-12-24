* × Change Settings

The Ponds

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 10th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
The Ponds poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 10th January 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 6th February 2019.

Directed by:

Patrick McLennan and Samuel Smith

Written by:

Patrick McLennan

Produced by:

Patrick McLennan and Samuel Smith

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Twelve months spent following the year-round swimmers who frequent the Men's, Ladies' and Mixed Ponds on Hampstead Heath, London - unique bathing spots in which people have taken the waters since the days of Byron, Keats and John Constable.

