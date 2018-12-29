* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sydney, the Other Chaplin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
Sydney, the Other Chaplin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 18th January 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Eric Lange

Written by:

Eric Lange

Produced by:

Serge Bromberg

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Since his debut in 1914, Charles Chaplin has never ceased to amaze. But surely, Charles would have never reached such heights if it weren't for his big brother Sydney, an improbable character of the shadows with a fiction-like destiny.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sydney, the Other Chaplin is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sydney, the Other Chaplin.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:46 29th December 2018