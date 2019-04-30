* × Change Settings

Dead Good

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
Dead Good poster
Contains bereavement theme and images of dead bodies. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Thursday 16th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 20th May 2019.

Directed by:

Rehana Rose

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Several people died during the making of this film.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:33 30th April 2019