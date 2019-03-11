* × Change Settings

Lords of Chaos

6.5 / 398 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
Lords of Chaos poster
Contains strong bloody violence, gore and suicide. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 17 cinemas on Friday 29th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th April 2019.

Directed by:

Jonas Åkerlund

Written by:

Dennis Magnusson, Michael Moynihan, Didrik Søderlind and Jonas Åkerlund

Produced by:

Jack Arbuthnott, Jim Czarnecki, Kwesi Dickson, Danny Gabai, Erik Gordon, Ko Mori, Andrew Coffing, Rory Culkin and Emory Cohen

Starring:

Rory Culkin, Jon Øigarden, Valter Skarsgård, Emory Cohen, Anthony De La Torre and Sky Ferreira

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Oslo, 1987. 17-year-old Euronymous is determined to escape his traditional upbringing and becomes fixated on creating 'true Norwegian black metal' with his band Mayhem. He mounts shocking publicity stunts to put the band's name on the map, but the lines between show and reality start to blur. Arson, violence and a vicious murder shock the nation that is under siege by these Lords of Chaos.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:46 11th March 2019