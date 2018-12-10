* × Change Settings

Bird Box

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 13th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Bird Box poster
Contains strong violence, threat, language and suicide scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 13th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Susanne Bier

Written by:

Eric Heisserer and Josh Malerman

Produced by:

Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Barbara Muschietti, Scott Stuber and Clayton Townsend

Starring:

Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver and Rosa Salazar

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the wake of an unknown global terror, a mother must find the strength to flee with her children down a treacherous river in search of safety. Due to unseen deadly forces, the perilous journey must be made blindly.

Reviews

Bird Box Cast

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bird Box

Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bird Box

John Malkovich

John Malkovich headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bird Box

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bird BoxGlassThe Goldfinch

Jacki Weaver

Jacki Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11½" (1.51 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GrudgeOut of BlueBird Box

Rosa Salazar

Rosa Salazar headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Kindergarten TeacherBird BoxAlita: Battle Angel

Last update was at 10:49 10th December 2018