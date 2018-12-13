* × Change Settings

Bizim Için Sampiyon

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Bizim Için Sampiyon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 14th December 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 20th December 2018.

Directed by:

Ahmet Katiksiz

Written by:

Ahmet Katiksiz and Serkan Yoruk

Produced by:

Fatih Aksoy, Pelin Distas Yasaroglu and Kerem Çatay

Starring:

Ekin Koç, Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Fikret Kuskan, Sibel Tasçioglu, Ali Seckiner Alici and Serkan Ercan

Genres:

Romance, Sport

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The champion is a great love story between Halis Karatas and Begum Atman, who came together with the legendary race horse Bold Pilot. Adapted from a true story, the film is owned by the prominent name of Turkish horseshoe Ozdemir Atman and the Bold Pilot is a horse that won the love of even those not interested in horse racing. Bold Pilot and his permanent jockey Halis Karatas together achieved unforgettable successes. The 2:26:22 record in the 1996 Gazi Race did not pass yet. Another success of the Bold Pilot is the presence of Halis Karatas and Begum Atman. Ahmet Katyksiz is sitting in the director's chair of the film, where he is the epic topic of love between the famous jockey and Begum Atman.

Reviews

Bizim Için Sampiyon Cast

Ekin Koç

Ekin Koç headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bizim Için Sampiyon

Farah Zeynep Abdullah

Farah Zeynep Abdullah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bizim Için Sampiyon

Fikret Kuskan

Fikret Kuskan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bizim Için Sampiyon

Sibel Tasçioglu

Sibel Tasçioglu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bizim Için Sampiyon

Ali Seckiner Alici

Ali Seckiner Alici headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bizim Için Sampiyon

Serkan Ercan

Serkan Ercan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bizim Için Sampiyon

Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
Last update was at 08:20 13th December 2018