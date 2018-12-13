Bizim Için Sampiyon

Movie Synopsis:

The champion is a great love story between Halis Karatas and Begum Atman, who came together with the legendary race horse Bold Pilot. Adapted from a true story, the film is owned by the prominent name of Turkish horseshoe Ozdemir Atman and the Bold Pilot is a horse that won the love of even those not interested in horse racing. Bold Pilot and his permanent jockey Halis Karatas together achieved unforgettable successes. The 2:26:22 record in the 1996 Gazi Race did not pass yet. Another success of the Bold Pilot is the presence of Halis Karatas and Begum Atman. Ahmet Katyksiz is sitting in the director's chair of the film, where he is the epic topic of love between the famous jockey and Begum Atman.