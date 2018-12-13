* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Johnny

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Johnny poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Vetriselvan

Written by:

Sriram Raghavan

Produced by:

B. Thyagarajan

Starring:

Ashutosh Rana, Prashanth, Prabhu, Sanchita Shetty and Anandraj

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Johnny is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Johnny.

Johnny Cast

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny

Prashanth

Prashanth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny

Prabhu

Prabhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny

Sanchita Shetty

Sanchita Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny

Anandraj

Anandraj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:20 13th December 2018