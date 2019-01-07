* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Stanley's War

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
new Stanley's War poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 24th January 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 3rd February 2019.

Directed by:

Tim Curtis

Written by:

Jonathan Ruffle

Produced by:

Tim Curtis

Starring:

A.J. Deane, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, Eleanor Grace, Tom Hendry and Bethany O'Halloran

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A compelling Drama - Documentary film based on true stories from Suffolk's First World War. The film recounts the true life-changing experiences at the Western Front of Stanley Banyard, a farm hand from Ramsholt and how he saved the lives of his comrades, lost in no-man's land, using skills learnt as a boy from a Suffolk gamekeeper.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Stanley's War is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Stanley's War.

Stanley's War Cast

A.J. Deane

A.J. Deane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stanley's War

Paul Andrew Goldsmith

Paul Andrew Goldsmith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stanley's War

Eleanor Grace

Eleanor Grace headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stanley's War

Tom Hendry

Tom Hendry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stanley's War

Bethany O'Halloran

Bethany O'Halloran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stanley's War

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:48 7th January 2019