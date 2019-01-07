* × Change Settings

Schindler's List

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 27th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
new Schindler's List poster
Contains strong violence, threat and strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 63 cinemas on Sunday 27th January 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Steven Spielberg

Written by:

Thomas Keneally and Steven Zaillian

Produced by:

Branko Lustig, Gerald R. Molen, Lew Rywin and Steven Spielberg

Starring:

Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall and Embeth Davidtz

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

3 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Oskar Schindler is a vainglorious and greedy German businessman who becomes an unlikely humanitarian amid the barbaric German Nazi reign when he feels compelled to turn his factory into a refuge for Jews. Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler who managed to save about 1100 Jews from being gassed at the Auschwitz concentration camp, it is a testament to the good in all of us.

Reviews

Schindler's List Cast

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Men in Black: InternationalCold PursuitSchindler's List

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schindler's List

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bond 25The White CrowSchindler's ListHolmes & WatsonThe Voyage of Doctor Dolittle

Caroline Goodall

Caroline Goodall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schindler's List

Jonathan Sagall

Jonathan Sagall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schindler's List

Embeth Davidtz

Embeth Davidtz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schindler's List

