Petta

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 10th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
new Petta poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 47 cinemas on Thursday 10th January 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th January 2019.

Directed by:

Karthik Subbaraj

Written by:

Karthik Subbaraj

Produced by:

Kalanidhi Maran

Starring:

Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha Krishnan, M. Sasikumar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 51 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Petta Cast

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petta

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petta

Simran

Simran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petta

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petta

M. Sasikumar

M. Sasikumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petta

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GeniusPetta

