The White Bear King

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 10th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
new The White Bear King poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 10th January 2019.
Directed by:

Sally Pomme Clayton

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A princess marries a bear, then quests through snow and ice, up a glass mountain, to meet the Troll Hag and break the spell.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The White Bear King.

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:09 11th January 2019