On New Year's Eve, Izmailov discovers that he is running the risk of becoming unemployed in the coming year - there are plans to disband the police department charged with maintaining public order in the elite Rublyovka district.
Grisha decides that if one needs a helping hand, one will find it at the end of one's own arm. And he organizes a New Year's Eve bank robbery to become the one to brilliantly solve this case.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
VIP Policeman
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
VIP Policeman