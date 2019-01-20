* × Change Settings

VIP Policeman

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 20th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
new VIP Policeman poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Ilya Kulikov

Starring:

Alexander Petrov and Sergey Burunov

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On New Year's Eve, Izmailov discovers that he is running the risk of becoming unemployed in the coming year - there are plans to disband the police department charged with maintaining public order in the elite Rublyovka district.

Grisha decides that if one needs a helping hand, one will find it at the end of one's own arm. And he organizes a New Year's Eve bank robbery to become the one to brilliantly solve this case.

Reviews

VIP Policeman Cast

Alexander Petrov

Alexander Petrov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

VIP Policeman

Sergey Burunov

Sergey Burunov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

VIP Policeman

