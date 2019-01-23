* × Change Settings

A Way Out

8.2 / 14 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Qiong Zheng

Written by:

Qiong Zheng

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For six years the film follows 3 young Chinese from different social levels, different regions and different mindsets into their adult lives.

