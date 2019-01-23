* × Change Settings

Camorra

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 25th January 2019
new Camorra poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Francesco Patierno

Written by:

Francesco Patierno

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film is a historical and socio-anthropological portrait of the provincial capital of Campania, Naples, and the organised crime that afflicts it, and is the fruit of months of rummaging through the treasures of Rai Teche, the archives of the Italian state broadcaster. Surprising vintage footage, most of it never shown before, finds a visceral connection with the original music and songs written by Meg. Camorra delves into the soul of an inscrutable city. The film clips tell the story of the growth of the crime syndicate between the 1960s and 1990s: from its subordination to the Mafia, which controlled the contraband of cigarettes in Campania after the war, until the advent of Raffaele Cutolo, who unified the bands of extortionists into a single, large armed and economic power.

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:26 23rd January 2019