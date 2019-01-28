* × Change Settings

The Gandhi Murder

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 30th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
new The Gandhi Murder poster
Contains moderate violence, bloody images and scene of torture. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Karim Traïdia and Pankaj Sehgal

Written by:

Ralitza Ivanova

Produced by:

Moobi Alwright, Nogen Boruah, Lakshmi R. Iyer, Raja Iyer, Chandran Rutnam and Jesus Sans

Starring:

Stephen Lang, Luke Pasqualino, Joseph K. Bevilacqua, Om Puri, Vinnie Jones and Bobbie Phillips

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Solar Eclipse is a conspiracy theory period movie based on true events, that led to the eventual assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The movie demonstrates a violent India, at the backdrop of a non-violent Gandhi, and hard-line fanatic mindsets beginning to grow roots in an India divided on the basis of religion. The feature is a story of three police officers in different parts of India, who, well aware of the intelligence that Gandhi's life in under threat, must take key decisions that would eventually either save the Mahatma, or the country.

Reviews

The Gandhi Murder Cast

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang headshot

Date of Birth:

11 July 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gandhi MurderAvatar 2

Luke Pasqualino

Luke Pasqualino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gandhi Murder

Joseph K. Bevilacqua

Joseph K. Bevilacqua headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gandhi Murder

Om Puri

Om Puri headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gandhi Murder

Vinnie Jones

Vinnie Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gandhi Murder

Bobbie Phillips

Bobbie Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gandhi Murder

