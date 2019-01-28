* × Change Settings

16 Sunrises 16 levers de soleil

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 31st January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
Directed by:

Pierre-Emmanuel Le Goff

Produced by:

Natacha Delmon Casanova, Pierre-Emmanuel Le Goff and Guilhem Olive

Starring:

Oleg Novitsky, Thomas Pesquet and Peggy Whitson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

