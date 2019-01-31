* × Change Settings

Uda Ada

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 9 cinemas on Friday 1st February 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 7th February 2019.

Directed by:

Ksshitij Chaudhary

Starring:

Karamjit Anmol, Neeru Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Tarsem Jassar and Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Uda Ada Cast

Karamjit Anmol

Neeru Bajwa

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Tarsem Jassar

Jaspal Singh Sandhu

