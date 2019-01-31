* × Change Settings

Dear Etranger Osanago warera ni umare

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 3rd February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 3rd February 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

Directed by:

Yukiko Mishima

Written by:

Kiyoshi Shigematsu and Haruhiko Arai

Starring:

Rena Tanaka, Tadanobu Asano, Miu Arai, Narushi Ikeda, Raiju Kamata and Kankurô Kudô

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A 40-year old man sees his life change when his wife gets pregnant. He already has a daughter from his first marriage whom he rarely sees and two step-daughters, from his wife's first marriage. The youngest of his step-daughters is looking forward to a baby brother or sister, but the oldest doesn't welcome the news and suddenly decides that she wants to live with her father. And as if that were not enough trouble, he is forced out of his good office job into an inferior position.

Dear Etranger Cast

