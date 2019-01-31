* × Change Settings

Three Adventures of Brooke

East Asian Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Tuesday 5th February 2019
Directed by:

Sissi Deng

Written by:

Sissi Deng

Starring:

Fangyi Xu, Pascal Greggory and Ribbon Ooi

Genres:

Adventure, Fantasy

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Chinese girl named Xingxi travels alone to Alor Setar, a town in Northern Malaysia. As the result of a blown tire, she experiences three variant adventures. She introduces herself to people as different identities with mysterious secrets. Brooke claims herself a traveler in the first adventure, but an anthropologist in the second adventure. In the third adventure, Brooke is a disheartened woman who comes across French writer Pierre. Two lonely travelers become intimate friends. They share their respective insights into life, death, and love. As the enigmatic story of Alor Setar begins to unfold, Brooke tells Pierre the true reason why she has come. Nature divulges her sought for love with the magical Blue Tears.

Reviews

Three Adventures of Brooke Cast

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

