Her Love Boils Bathwater Yu wo wakasuhodo no atsui ai

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 12th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
new Her Love Boils Bathwater poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 12th February 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Ryôta Nakano

Written by:

Ryôta Nakano

Produced by:

Kazumi Fukase and Yusuke Wakabayashi

Starring:

Rie Miyazawa, Hana Sugisaki, Aoi Itô, Yukiko Shinohara, Tarô Suruga and Tôri Matsuzaka

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A strict, but caring mother has an awakening when she is told she has cancer and it is terminal. She has a few months. She needs to complete her tasks in that short time frame. She needs to retrieve her husband who has vanished and get the family business restarted. She needs to help her daughter be able to pick after herself. Will the family bonds grow stronger or wither? Written by aghaemi.

Reviews

Her Love Boils Bathwater Cast

Rie Miyazawa

Rie Miyazawa headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hana Sugisaki

Hana Sugisaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aoi Itô

Aoi Itô headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yukiko Shinohara

Yukiko Shinohara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tarô Suruga

Tarô Suruga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tôri Matsuzaka

Tôri Matsuzaka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 08:49 31st January 2019