* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
new Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Rambala

Written by:

Rambala

Produced by:

Santhanam

Starring:

Santhanam, Shritha Sivadas, Deepti, Rajendran and Urvashi

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dhilluku Dhuddu 2.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Cast

Santhanam

Santhanam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Shritha Sivadas

Shritha Sivadas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Deepti

Deepti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Rajendran

Rajendran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Urvashi

Urvashi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:50 5th February 2019