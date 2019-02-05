* × Change Settings

Integrity Lian zheng feng yun

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
new Integrity poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alan Mak

Written by:

Alan Mak

Produced by:

Felix Chong, Alan Mak and Ronald Wong

Starring:

Ching Wan Lau, Nick Cheung and Kar Yan Lam

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Integrity Cast

Ching Wan Lau

Ching Wan Lau headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Integrity

Nick Cheung

Nick Cheung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Integrity

Kar Yan Lam

Kar Yan Lam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Integrity

