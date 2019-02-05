* × Change Settings

Peranbu

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ram, Amudhavan Karuppiah and Anjana Krishnakumar

Written by:

Ram

Produced by:

Thenappan P.L.

Starring:

Mammootty, Sadhana, Anjali, Anjali Ameer, Samuthirakani and Pavel Navageethan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 27 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Peranbu Cast

Mammootty

Date of Birth:

7 September 1953

Real Name:

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Peranbu

PeranbuYatra

Sadhana

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Peranbu

Peranbu

Anjali

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Peranbu

Peranbu

Anjali Ameer

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Peranbu

Peranbu

Samuthirakani

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Peranbu

Peranbu

Pavel Navageethan

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Peranbu

Peranbu

