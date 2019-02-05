* × Change Settings

Yatra

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
Directed by:

Mahi V. Raghav

Produced by:

Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy

Starring:

Mammootty, Mahesh Achanta, Rajsekhar Aningi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sachin Khedekar and Vinod Kumar

Genre:

Biography

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Yatra focuses on certain events leading up to YS Rajasekhara Reddy's (YSR) padayatra or journey on foot across Andhra Pradesh in 2003. During the course of the journey YSR learnt about the things that concern the people and in turn made the people realize the kind of person he is. We also learn how the 1500 km journey shaped the two time Chief Minister's life and his short lived career.

Reviews

Yatra Cast

Mammootty

Mammootty headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PeranbuYatra

Mahesh Achanta

Mahesh Achanta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yatra

Rajsekhar Aningi

Rajsekhar Aningi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yatra

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Anasuya Bharadwaj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yatra

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yatra

Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yatra

