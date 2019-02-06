Life is a Circus

Movie Synopsis:

In 2017, a group of people - some with experience of homelessness - created a play at the Old Fire Station in Oxford. This film chronicles that journey, from writing workshops to the rehearsal room and opening night. Shot over a year, it follows the group, consisting of people from a vast array of backgrounds, as they come together to make and perform an entirely new piece of theatre. Set within the dreaming spires of Oxford but a world away from the elite and privileged, it tells a heartwarming story of hope and adventure.