* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Gully Boy

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
new Gully Boy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 33 cinemas on Thursday 14th February 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Zoya Akhtar

Written by:

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Produced by:

Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

Starring:

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Sheeba Chaddha

Genres:

Drama, Music, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Gully Boy is a film about a 22 year old Muslim kid from a ghetto in Bombay. The boy is a rapper, and the story is his journey from realising his love for rap, to chasing his dream, and to inadvertently transcending his class. Authentic Hip Hop in India is a recent phenomenon and like anywhere else in the world, is rising from the streets. It is the only true political space in music right now and it's coming from people that have nothing to lose, the colonised poor.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Gully Boy is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gully Boy.

Gully Boy Cast

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gully BoyKalank

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gully Boy

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gully Boy

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin headshot

Date of Birth:

10 January 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gully Boy

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gully Boy

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gully Boy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:19 6th February 2019