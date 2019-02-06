Movie Synopsis:

Gully Boy is a film about a 22 year old Muslim kid from a ghetto in Bombay. The boy is a rapper, and the story is his journey from realising his love for rap, to chasing his dream, and to inadvertently transcending his class. Authentic Hip Hop in India is a recent phenomenon and like anywhere else in the world, is rising from the streets. It is the only true political space in music right now and it's coming from people that have nothing to lose, the colonised poor.