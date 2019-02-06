Movie Synopsis:

All My Life's Buried Here tells the story of George Butterworth's life and music from his earliest childhood to his final hours in the violent confusion of the trenches. We follow Butterworth on his forays collecting folk songs to discover what he found when he went out into rural England and how this informed his own music. We discover why Butterworth once described himself as a 'professional morris dancer', and explore what led him to destroy so many of his own compositions before he died. Tracing his journey to its tragic conclusion we go with Butterworth into the trenches of northern France where his participation in increasingly desperate battles on The Somme ultimately cost him his life.