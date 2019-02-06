* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

All My Life's Buried Here

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 17th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
new All My Life's Buried Here poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 17th February 2019 view the list.

Official Site:

www.georgebutterworth.co.uk

Directed by:

Stewart Hajdukiewicz

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

All My Life's Buried Here tells the story of George Butterworth's life and music from his earliest childhood to his final hours in the violent confusion of the trenches. We follow Butterworth on his forays collecting folk songs to discover what he found when he went out into rural England and how this informed his own music. We discover why Butterworth once described himself as a 'professional morris dancer', and explore what led him to destroy so many of his own compositions before he died. Tracing his journey to its tragic conclusion we go with Butterworth into the trenches of northern France where his participation in increasingly desperate battles on The Somme ultimately cost him his life.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when All My Life's Buried Here is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on All My Life's Buried Here.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:19 6th February 2019