There is only one major professional sport where women and men go head to head for the same prizes... horse racing. Seen through the eyes of the brave women who are challenging the male-domination of this remorselessly tough world, Jump Girls, an observational feature documentary, provides unique access to the women making their living at the top of National Hunt racing: trainer Jessica Harrington and her daughters Kate and Emma, and top jockeys Rachael Blackmore, Katie Walsh, Lisa O'Neill, and Katie O'Farrell.