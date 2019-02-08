* × Change Settings

Jump Girls

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 11th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
new Jump Girls poster
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Monday 11th February 2019

Directed by:

Luke McManus

Produced by:

Stephen Cullinane and Denis Kirwan

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

Irish Gaelic

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

There is only one major professional sport where women and men go head to head for the same prizes... horse racing. Seen through the eyes of the brave women who are challenging the male-domination of this remorselessly tough world, Jump Girls, an observational feature documentary, provides unique access to the women making their living at the top of National Hunt racing: trainer Jessica Harrington and her daughters Kate and Emma, and top jockeys Rachael Blackmore, Katie Walsh, Lisa O'Neill, and Katie O'Farrell.

