Easy Rider

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Easy Rider poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:re-release

Directed by:

Dennis Hopper

Written by:

Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern

Produced by:

Peter Fonda

Starring:

Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Antonio Mendoza, Phil Spector, Jack Nicholson and Bridget Fonda

Genres:

Adventure, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two young "hippie" bikers, Wyatt and Billy sell some dope in Southern California, stash their money away in their gas-tank and set off for a trip across America, on their own personal odyssey looking for a way to lead their lives. On the journey they encounter bigotry and hatred from small-town communities who despise and fear their non-conformism. However Wyatt and Billy also discover people attempting 'alternative lifestyles' who are resisting this narrow-mindedness, there is always a question mark over the future survival of these drop-out groups. The gentle hippie community who thank God for 'a place to stand' are living their own unreal dream. The rancher they encounter and his Mexican wife are hard-pushed to make ends meet. Even LSD turns sour when the trip is a bad one. Death comes to seem the only freedom. When they arrive at a diner in a small town, they are insulted by the local rednecks as weirdo degenerates. They are arrested on some minor pretext by the local sheriff and thrown in jail where they meet George Hanson, a liberal alcoholic lawyer. He gets them out and decides to join them on their trip to New Orleans in time for Mardi Gras.

Easy Rider Cast

Peter Fonda

Peter Fonda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper headshot

Date of Birth:

17 May 1936

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Antonio Mendoza

Antonio Mendoza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Phil Spector

Phil Spector headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Bridget Fonda

Bridget Fonda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

