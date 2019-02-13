* × Change Settings

Jim Galloway - A Journey in Jazz

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
Directed by:

James Cullingham

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Scots Canadian Jim Galloway (1936-2014) from Dalry outside Glasgow became Canada's ambassador of jazz. Galloway's saga is about the global transmission of African American music, America's greatest gift to the world. Galloway studied at the world famous Glasgow College of Art. He emigrated to Toronto in 1964. He was recognized internationally as a wondrous saxophonist collaborating with stalwarts like Buddy Tate and Jay McShann. Co-founder of the Toronto Jazz Festival, Galloway also made his mark as an impresario and music journalist.

Reviews

Recommendations

