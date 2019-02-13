* × Change Settings

Satan & Adam

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
new Satan & Adam poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Scott Balcerek and V. Scott Balcerek

Written by:

V. Scott Balcerek and Ryan Suffern

Produced by:

George Antonopoulos, V. Scott Balcerek, Frank Marshall, Craig McTurk, J.R. Mitchell, David Munro, Jeffrey Pollack, Smiley Stevens and Ryan Suffern

Starring:

The Edge, Harry Shearer, Al Sharpton, Adam Gussow and Sterling Magee

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Satan & Adam chronicles the unlikely pairing of legendary one-man-band Sterling "Mr. Satan" Magee and harmonica master Adam Gussow. Shot over 20 years, the film showcases one of the greatest blues duos you probably never got a chance to see. Magee and Gussow came together on the streets of Harlem in the 1980s, a time when race relations in New York City were at an all-time low. From completely different worlds, these two musicians forged a lifelong relationship that showcases the unifying power of music.

Reviews

Satan & Adam Cast

The Edge

The Edge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satan & Adam

Harry Shearer

Harry Shearer headshot

Date of Birth:

23 December 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satan & Adam

Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satan & Adam

Adam Gussow

Adam Gussow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satan & Adam

Sterling Magee

Sterling Magee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satan & Adam

