The Man Who Surprised Everyone Chelovek, kotoryy udivil vsekh

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Aleksey Chupov and Natalya Merkulova

Written by:

Aleksey Chupov and Natalya Merkulova

Produced by:

Guillaume de Seille, Ekaterina Filippova, Katrin Kissa and Alexander Rodnyansky

Starring:

Evgeniy Tsyganov, Natalya Kudryashova, Yuriy Kuznetsov, Aleksey Filimonov, Pavel Maykov and Igor Savochkin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Egor is a fearless state forest guard in the Siberian Taiga. He is a good family man, respected by his fellow villagers. He and his wife Natalia are expecting a second child. But one day Egor finds out that he has cancer and only two months left to live. No traditional medicine or shamanic magic can save him. Finally, left with no other options, he takes a desperate attempt to trick death. Egor chooses to take the identity of a woman as a way of fighting the disease. His family and the local society now have to accept his new self.

