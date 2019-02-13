* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Pluto Moment Ming wang xing shi ke

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
new The Pluto Moment poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Ming Zhang

Written by:

Yuxi Gong and Ming Zhang

Produced by:

Shen Yang and Dan Zhu

Starring:

Jiawen Li, Xinran Li, Dan Liu, Miya Muqi, Hailu Qin and Xuebing Wang

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Pluto Moment.

The Pluto Moment Cast

Jiawen Li

Jiawen Li headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Pluto Moment

Xinran Li

Xinran Li headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Pluto Moment

Dan Liu

Dan Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Pluto Moment

Miya Muqi

Miya Muqi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Pluto Moment

Hailu Qin

Hailu Qin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Pluto Moment

Xuebing Wang

Xuebing Wang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Pluto Moment

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:44 13th February 2019