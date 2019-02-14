The film revolves around four brothers who share a love-hate relationship with each other. Franky's elder brothers, Saji, Bobby and Bony lead a messed up life with their downright arrogance, differences, and disagreements with each other. Each one deals with the struggle of his own. Their relationship progresses to another level when Saji, Boney, and Franky decide to help Bobby stand by his love. Franky's wish for a beautiful home cuddles hope.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kumbalangi Nights
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kumbalangi Nights
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Kumbalangi Nights
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kumbalangi Nights
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kumbalangi Nights
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kumbalangi Nights