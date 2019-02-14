* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kumbalangi Nights

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
new Kumbalangi Nights poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 15th February 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 20th February 2019.

Directed by:

Madhu C. Narayanan

Written by:

Syam Pushkaran

Produced by:

Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran

Starring:

Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, Mathew Thomas and Ramesh Thilak

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film revolves around four brothers who share a love-hate relationship with each other. Franky's elder brothers, Saji, Bobby and Bony lead a messed up life with their downright arrogance, differences, and disagreements with each other. Each one deals with the struggle of his own. Their relationship progresses to another level when Saji, Boney, and Franky decide to help Bobby stand by his love. Franky's wish for a beautiful home cuddles hope.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Kumbalangi Nights is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kumbalangi Nights.

Kumbalangi Nights Cast

Shane Nigam

Shane Nigam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kumbalangi Nights

Soubin Shahir

Soubin Shahir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kumbalangi Nights

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kumbalangi Nights

Sreenath Bhasi

Sreenath Bhasi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kumbalangi Nights

Mathew Thomas

Mathew Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kumbalangi Nights

Ramesh Thilak

Ramesh Thilak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kumbalangi Nights

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:52 14th February 2019