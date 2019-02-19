* × Change Settings

The Feeling of Being Watched

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd February 2019
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Assia Boundaoui

Produced by:

Assia Boundaoui, Alex Bushe, Din Clarke, Jessica Devaney, Daniah Elharezi, Amel Monsur and Anya Rous

Starring:

Christina Abraham, Assia Boundaoui, Iman Boundaoui, Nouha Boundaoui, Oussama Boundaoui and Rabia Boundaoui

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When journalist Assia Boundaoui investigates rumors of surveillance in her Arab-American neighborhood in Chicago, she uncovers one of the largest FBI terrorism probes conducted before 9/11 and reveals its enduring impact on the community.

Reviews

The Feeling of Being Watched Cast

Christina Abraham

Christina Abraham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Feeling of Being Watched

Assia Boundaoui

Assia Boundaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Feeling of Being Watched

Iman Boundaoui

Iman Boundaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Feeling of Being Watched

Nouha Boundaoui

Nouha Boundaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Feeling of Being Watched

Oussama Boundaoui

Oussama Boundaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Feeling of Being Watched

Rabia Boundaoui

Rabia Boundaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Feeling of Being Watched

