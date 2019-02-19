* × Change Settings

Those Who Work Ceux qui travaillent

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd February 2019
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Antoine Russbach

Written by:

Emmanuel Marre and Antoine Russbach

Produced by:

Elodie Brunner, Bernard De Dessus les Moustier, Olivier Dubois, Thierry Spicher and Elena Tatti

Starring:

Olivier Gourmet, Adèle Bochatay, Elidan Arzoni, Delphine Bibet, Lalia Bron and Christophe Delesques

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Frank, a man of action who worked his way up all by himself, dedicates his life to work. No matter the place or the circumstances, be it day or night, he's on the phone, handling the cargo ships he charters for major companies. But when he has to deal with a crisis situation, Frank makes a brutal decision and gets fired. Profoundly shaken, betrayed by a system to which he gave his all, he has to progressively question himself to save the one connection that still matters to him: the bond he's managed to maintain with his youngest daughter, Mathilde.

Those Who Work Cast

Olivier Gourmet

Adèle Bochatay

Elidan Arzoni

Delphine Bibet

Lalia Bron

Christophe Delesques

