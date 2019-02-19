* × Change Settings

Woman Walks Ahead

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Woman Walks Ahead poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Susanna White

Written by:

Steven Knight

Produced by:

Andrea Calderwood, Marshall Herskovitz, Erika Olde, Richard Solomon and Edward Zwick

Starring:

Jessica Chastain, Louisa Krause, Boots Southerland, Chaske Spencer, Ciarán Hinds and Sam Rockwell

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Catherine Weldon, a portrait painter from 1890s Brooklyn, travels to Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull and becomes embroiled in the Lakota peoples' struggle over the rights to their land.

Woman Walks Ahead Cast

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

X-Men: Dark PhoenixIt: Chapter TwoWoman Walks Ahead

Louisa Krause

Louisa Krause headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Woman Walks Ahead

Boots Southerland

Boots Southerland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Woman Walks Ahead

Chaske Spencer

Chaske Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Woman Walks Ahead

Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Woman Walks Ahead

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls 2Woman Walks Ahead

Recommendations

Last update was at 22:09 19th February 2019