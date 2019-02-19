* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ben Is Back

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd February 2019
new Ben Is Back poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Ben Is Back is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Peter Hedges

Written by:

Peter Hedges

Produced by:

Margaret Chernin, Dianne Dreyer, Gabrielle Mahon and Joseph P. Reidy

Starring:

Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton, Rachel Bay Jones and David Zaldivar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows the charming yet troubled Ben Burns, who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. Ben's wary mother Holly Burns welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way. During the 24 hours that may change their lives forever, Holly must do everything in her power to avoid the family's downfall.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ben Is Back.

Ben Is Back Cast

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting HillBen Is Back

Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Boy ErasedMid90sBen Is Back

Courtney B. Vance

Courtney B. Vance headshot

Date of Birth:

12 March 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ben Is Back

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pokémon Detective PikachuBen Is Back

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ben Is Back

David Zaldivar

David Zaldivar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ben Is Back

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:09 19th February 2019