Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd February 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Marilyn Edmond

Written by:

Marilyn Edmond

Produced by:

Jamey Claffey and Marilyn Edmond

Starring:

Kevin Guthrie, Siobhan Reilly, Stephen McCole, Sara Vickers, Conor McCarron and Cameron Fulton

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Brian has lost someone close to him. Outwardly, he keeps calm, goes to work and carries on, and nobody talks about the loss. He never feels that it's possible to share his feelings, until care home owner Jeff becomes a source of support. A flirtation with single mother Sam could be a reason to choose life. Moments of optimism clash with dark despair in a strikingly filmed tale shot in North Berwick. Suicide among young men is a major issue in Scotland. Connect is an ambitious attempt to confront the issue in a heartfelt drama.

