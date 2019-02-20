* × Change Settings

The Scythian Lamb Hitsuji no ki

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 23rd February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Daihachi Yoshida

Written by:

Tatsuhiko Yamagami and Mikio Igarashi

Starring:

Ryô Nishikido, Fumino Kimura, Kazuki Kitamura, Yûka, Mikako Ichikawa and Shingo Mizusawa

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Suffering from population decline, the small seaside town of Uobuka decides to welcome 6 strangers into the community. A malevolent fishing boat operator, a sexy caregiver, a frightening launderer, a timid barber, a methodical cleaning woman, and a simple-minded deliveryman are all brought together by this mysterious government-sponsored program. Even Tsukisue, the young city official put in charge of the program, has no idea why they've been brought to town. But when the truth comes out about the six strangers' mysterious past and a body is discovered in the harbor, Tsukisue begins to suspect the motley crew of foul play. Part black comedy, part murder mystery thriller the latest from director Daihachi Yoshida perfectly blends humor and suspense.

Reviews

The Scythian Lamb Cast

