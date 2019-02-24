* × Change Settings

Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura Destiny: Kamakura Monogatari

7.0 / 716 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Takashi Yamazaki

Written by:

Ryôhei Saigan and Takashi Yamazaki

Starring:

Masato Sakai, Mitsuki Takahata, Shin'ichi Tsutsumi, Min Tanaka, Jun Kunimura and Hiroko Yakushimaru

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Not only is Kamakura-based Masakazu Isshiki a mystery novelist, but he is also a good detective himself. His wife Akiko and he are acquainted with all manners of creatures and gods who are of, from or passing through the town. Dealing with and tackling his cases means he can use all the help he can get.

Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura Cast

