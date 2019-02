Movie Synopsis:

Art Mathews is a washed up drunk. He was a Las Vegas police officer. But after the murder of his wife, Helen, Art's attempt to find and bring the killer to justice ended with multiple incidents of police brutality for which Art was indefinitely suspended. Henry Falcon is a driver and a serial killer with multiple personality disorder. The murder of Helen is officially unsolved, but clues from a dead call girl will lead back to Reggie. Reggie manages an escort service, former manager of the dead call girl, and current manager of Henry's new obsession. Detective Hutchins is Art's former partner and had been watching over him, but as Art gets closer, Hutchins loses control. Henry begins to break; his inner demons are unleashed; and the casualties begin to rise.