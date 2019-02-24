Harry Birrell: Films of Love and War

Harry Birrell was given his first cine-camera as a boy in 1928. He spent his life recording incidents great and small. Home movies of family events and fine romances now ache with fond nostalgia but Harry's life was also filled with far away adventures. This beautifully composed, captivating documentary plunders the treasure trove of Harry's 400 films and personal diaries to capture a vivid sense of wartime years spent in Bombay, the jungles of Burma and the mountains of Nepal. Narrated by Richard Madden.
